Early results are coming in for the contested race for Wilmot Union High School Board.

There are three at-large seats to be filled.

At 7:52 p.m., with 7 of 8 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

Kelly Hansen 1,097 (15%)

Erin Tassone 959 (13%)

Janine Morgan 893 (12%)

Steve Turner 671 (9%)

Jim Walker 632 (9%)