Spring election 2020: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School Board results

Early results are in for the contested race for Trevor-Wilmot School Board.
There are two at-large seats to be filled.
At 8:35 p.m., with 2 of 3 polls reporting:
- Matthew Connor 17
- Antonio Villalobos 11
- Cole Marshall 9
- Incumbent Bill Barhyte 7
