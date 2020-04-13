Spring election 2020: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School Board results

Apr 13th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Early results are in for the contested race for Trevor-Wilmot School Board.

There are two at-large seats to be filled.

At 8:35 p.m., with 2 of 3 polls reporting:

  • Matthew Connor 17
  • Antonio Villalobos 11
  • Cole Marshall 9
  • Incumbent Bill Barhyte 7
