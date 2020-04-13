Spring Election 2020: Central High School District of Westosha Board-Salem Seat results

Apr 13th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Following are the results of the contested race for Central High School District of Westosha Board-Salem Seat.

At 7:48 p.m., with 5 of 5 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

  • Bill Watson 1,751 (38%)
  • Incumbent Karen Shoopman 1,533 (33%)
