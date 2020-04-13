Spring Election 2020: Central High School District of Westosha Board-Salem Seat results

Following are the results of the contested race for Central High School District of Westosha Board-Salem Seat.
At 7:48 p.m., with 5 of 5 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:
- Bill Watson 1,751 (38%)
- Incumbent Karen Shoopman 1,533 (33%)
Western Kenosha County's news source
Following are the results of the contested race for Central High School District of Westosha Board-Salem Seat.
At 7:48 p.m., with 5 of 5 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:
Posted in: Central High School, Election.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress