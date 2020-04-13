Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 13, 2020: 183 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 183 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon. That’s 43 more positives than April 9, the last day that local results were reported before the Easter holiday weekend.

There have been 3 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than last reported April 9.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,172 negative results in Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon.

Kenosha County Divsion of Health is now reporting cases by municipality. Those numbers for Western Kenosha County as of Monday afternoon are:

Bristol — 3 case

Paddock Lake — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 11 cases

Randall — 1 case

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 3,428 positive tests statewide with 154 deaths as of Monday. That’s 43 additional deaths since April 9.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 1,525 cases as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.