Culvert work to close Highway K

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Two closures are scheduled this week for culvert replacements on Highway K (60th Street) on the border of the Village of Bristol and the Town of Paris.

The first closure, scheduled for Monday, April 13, includes the stretch of Highway K between Highway D (184th Avenue) and Highway 45 (200th Avenue).

The second closure, scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, includes the area between Highway MB north (152nd Avenue) and Highway MB south (156th Avenue).

This work by the Kenosha County Division of Highways will be conducted weather permitting and is subject to change. Drivers are encouraged to detour around the affected area using Highway 50 (75th Street).