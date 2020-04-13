Agenda: Salem School District related meetings for April 14, 2020

The Salem School District has posted notices for three meetings on Tuesday, one for the Board of Canvassers and two special School Board meetings.

The Board of Canvassers Meeting will take place starting at 9 a.m. A full agenda and meeting details are available here.

The first special board meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will take place in closed session to consider employment of a district administrator. A full meeting agenda and other meeting details are available here.

The second special board meeting is scheduled to take place starting at 7 p.m. Included on the agenda is a report on the district administrator search and other items related to adapting to this unique school year. A full agenda and meeting details is available here.