Counting of absentee ballots in Salem Lakes has been slow, delaying final unofficial vote totals in some races, the county has announced.

From a statement released via Facebook:

Counting of absentee ballots in the Village of Salem Lakes is taking longer than usual, hence results are not yet complete for the 19th, 20th and 22nd District County Board races, as well as for the federal and state races and the school board races in districts that include Salem Lakes.”