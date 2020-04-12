Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular monthly meeting via conference April 13, 2020

Apr 12th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lake Village Baord is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Monday starting at 7 p.m. via Zoom conference, due to the in effect regulations against public gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting can be viewed in the following ways:

Computer, tablet or smartphone: https://zoom.us/j/2093709459?pwd=N2NMR2NBeXBFRi9taGxQRTBTTTNiQT09 Meeting ID: 209 370 9459 Computer Password: Salem2020

Phone: Dial: 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 209 370 9459
Phone Password: 758682

YouTube Channel Address: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlh0EencQOQbEqKdg-8MOQ

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion and possible action on Ordinance No. 2020.4-13, an Ordinance Amending Section 490-11.3 (H) of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code regarding Parking Space Requirements.
  • Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 10 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of
    $1,046,919.86 and Change Order No. 2, for an increase of $106,917.44 for WWTP Regionalization Improvements.

The full agenda is available here.

