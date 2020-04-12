Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular monthly meeting via conference April 13, 2020

The Salem Lake Village Baord is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Monday starting at 7 p.m. via Zoom conference, due to the in effect regulations against public gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting can be viewed in the following ways:

Computer, tablet or smartphone: https://zoom.us/j/2093709459?pwd=N2NMR2NBeXBFRi9taGxQRTBTTTNiQT09 Meeting ID: 209 370 9459 Computer Password: Salem2020

Phone: Dial: 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 209 370 9459

Phone Password: 758682

YouTube Channel Address: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlh0EencQOQbEqKdg-8MOQ

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance No. 2020.4-13, an Ordinance Amending Section 490-11.3 (H) of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code regarding Parking Space Requirements.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 10 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of

$1,046,919.86 and Change Order No. 2, for an increase of $106,917.44 for WWTP Regionalization Improvements.

The full agenda is available here.