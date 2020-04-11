Kenosha County COVID-19 Q&A, April 11, 2020

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center is continuing to provide answers to the community’s most frequently asked questions about COVID-19.

Here is the most recent session in video form, followed by a written synopsis:

The Kenosha County Division of Health is accepting questions by email at

COVID19@kenoshacounty.org. Many of these asked will be answered each week, in a news release from the Joint Information Center and in a video produced by the Kenosha Police Department.

This week’s video features Brad Wozniak, public health sanitarian with the Kenosha County Division of Health, and Kenosha Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau Division Chief Guy Santelli.

All of these videos are available on YouTube at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDplaylist and on the Kenosha County Government Facebook page

A written synopsis of the questions and answers follows, beginning with public safety questions fielded by Santelli:

Q: Are there any open-burning bans in Kenosha County?

A: In the City of Kenosha there is no change. You still have to follow the ordinance for recreational burning, and that is located in Chapter 3, Section 19, of the City of Kenosha Ordinances, available on the city website at www.kenosha.org. There are also no changes to the open burning ordinances in the Town and Village of Somers, the villages of Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Salem Lakes and Twin Lakes, and the towns of Paris and

Randall. These ordinances can be found on all of these municipalities’ websites. In the Town of Wheatland, burning permits are issued by the fire chief – burning of yard waste is allowed, but only in piles 4 feet by 4 feet, and must be supervised by an adult and under control at all times. All of the fire departments around the county want to remind everyone that recreation fires should be enjoyable for everyone – even your neighbors. Please be mindful of the smoke and where it goes. And please keep your social distancing when having recreational fires.

Q: Am I going to get sick or infected with COVID-19 if I am transported in an

ambulance? How are ambulances being disinfected?

A: All fire and rescue departments in Kenosha County are disinfecting their ambulances every morning at the beginning of the shift as well as after every call, whether COVID related or not. The departments are using a product called Neutral Disinfectant Cleaner (NDC) from State Chemical. The crews spray down the patient compartment, let it sit for three minutes and then wipe the disinfectant off. It meets all of the guidelines of killing virus and bacteria and has a registration number from the CDC.

Q: We understand that everyone wants to keep their surfaces clean and it is hard to find supplies in the local stores. What chemicals should not be mixed?

A: A handy graphic, showing what should not be mixed, was posted earlier this week on the Kenosha County Health Facebook page. Products which shouldn’t be mixed include bleach and vinegar, bleach and ammonia, bleach and rubbing alcohol, and hydrogen peroxide and vinegar.

The following questions were answered by Wozniak, on behalf of the Division of Health:

Q: Can you put me in contact with any resources to help with bills during this time of not working due to the nationwide pandemic? I am looking for rental assistance.

A: Please dial 2-1-1 for the latest information on resources such as rent assistance. The UW-Madison Division of Extension has developed Financial Resources to Help Get Through COVID-19. The page answers many commonly asked financial questions related to COVID-19. The information and resources are being updated regularly through partnership with UW-

Madison’s Center for Financial Security. The page is available in English at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/toughtimes/covid-19-financial-resources/ and in Spanish at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/toughtimes/recursos-financieros-covid-19/.

Here are some other suggested resources from the United Way of Kenosha County:

• Rescare – For families with children and are on W-2, located in the Job Center at 8600 Sheridan Road, 1-855-458-0001

• Veterans Service Office – Veterans can reach out to this office, also located in the Job Center at 8600 Sheridan Road, 262-605-6690

• Sharing Center – assists with rent assistance in Western Kenosha County, located at 25700 Wilmot Road in Trevor, 262-298-5534

• Salvation Army – located at 3116 75th St., 262-652-8022

Q: Why is there a disparity between the Kenosha County case numbers and those on the state website? The numbers should be in sync. When will we see data like Milwaukee within the county?

A: There is a disparity in the data reported between Kenosha County and the state due to the state needing to analyze and update data from 72 counties to its website, which takes more time. Kenosha County is able to report in more real-time. Kenosha County now has a data dashboard on its webpage to show more detailed information, including confirmed case locations by census tract. This is available at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

Q: Discuss the use of face masks when going out to the stores, pharmacies, etc.

A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kenosha County Division of Health recommend wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission as in Kenosha County. We would love to see you in your masks. Post them on social media and use the hashtag

Q: What precautions are recommended when opening mail?

A: While there is currently no evidence from the CDC or the World Health Organization that the virus can spread through mail, please wash your hands after opening mail.

Q: With the governor’s recent decision to close state parks, will our local parks stay open? And can I still ride a bike or go for a walk on the multi-use trails?

A: Yes, the city and county trails and parks are still open. But it is very important to observe social distancing and stay at least six feet away from others. While the State of Wisconsin closed many of its parks this week, it is our intention to keep Kenosha County and City of Kenosha parks open. But it is up to the public to keep them open through their actions. Parks are being monitored by law enforcement. They are well-marked with signs. If we get too many complaints, if people don’t respect and honor social distancing, the parks will close.

Joint Information Center disclaimers:

The Joint Information Center will not provide medical diagnoses or legal advice. If you have a question regarding the welfare of a person you are unable to check on yourself, please contact your local law enforcement agency. The COVID19@kenoshacounty.org email address is not monitored 24/7, and is not intended to replace the traditional request for law

enforcement or emergency service. Those seeking immediate answers to questions regarding COVID-19 are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https:// 211wisconsin.communityos.org.

More information about COVID-19 is also available at:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.