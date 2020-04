Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:18 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 900 block of 136th Avenue in Paris.

Per dispatch: This is a vehicle on fire with flames showing. Vehicle is about 25 feet from a residence with numerous trees in the area.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m. — Dispatch reports vehicle is now fully engulfed in flames.