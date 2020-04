The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says we should could some snow on Monday.

That’s snow on the 13th of April.

Fortunately, it’s not supposed to add up to much, maybe about a half inch of accumulation.

That’s not the only precipitation we’ll see either. Rain is likely Saturday, Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night and Monday (before and after it might snow).

High temperatures will be in the 50s over the weekend before slipping in the low 40s for the balance of next week.