Randall School debuts Continuity of Learning portal

From Randall School:

The Randall School District is pleased to share that in addition to the already existing resources and materials, we have launched our on-line Continuity of Learning portal. The portal can be accessed at RandallWildcats.com

Every Monday, new content will be uploaded on our new Continuity of Learning Portal beginning. The link was live at 8:00 A.M. on Monday. There are morning announcements to help students get the day started. We also distributed Chromebooks for grades 3-8 on Monday and Tuesday. We value the partnership of our school and community when learning occurs outside of the school building. We reminded parents that all students using Randall’s owned or provided Chromebooks, email accounts, and other technology must adhere to the expectations outlined in board policies. Students are not required to use a Randall device to access the Continuity of Learning Portal. To assist online learning, Randall has activated the Google Meet video conferencing feature on our student accounts.

The Randall Podcast was also published this week. The podcast focused on COVID-19 updates. The podcast featured interviews from the Positive Parade to an update from the Kenosha Health Department. The podcast

was uploaded, and you can listen to the entire podcast at https://anchor.fm/randallpodcast.

The district would like to thank parents for all of the support as we navigated this process. The district would also like to thank Ms. Radzik and Ms. Morris who coordinated the parade for our students, parents, staff, and

community. Dr. Alstadt would also like to say thank you to our Randall Teachers and Staff for developing an online platform. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together. This week, we will discover what

changes need to be made and continue to evolve in how we support our students. We are grateful for our partnership with Lakewood District in Twin Lakes. We are working together to best support all of the students

in our community.”