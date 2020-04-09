Richard Bong State Rec Area among state parks closed

Richard Bong State Recreational Area in Brighton is among the state parks closed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on order of Gov. Tony Evers.

A news release form the DNR says the closures are “due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and the need to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff…” during the COVID-19 situation.

The news release listed Bong as one of the state parks seeing record attendance of late. For example, Bong had an estimated 3,884 visitors during the April 4-5 weekend.

Here is the full list of closed parks and facilities.

Kenosha County parks remain open, but the parks division was cautioning people to continue to observe proper social distancing.

From the county parks Facebook page: