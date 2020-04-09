Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 9, 2020: 140 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 140 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday afternoon. That’s 10 more positives than Wednesday.

There has been 1 COVID-19 death in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,013 negative results in Kenosha County as of Thursday afternoon.

Kenosha County Divsion of Health is now reporting cases by municipality. Those numbers for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday afternoon are:

Bristol — 3 case

Paddock Lake — 1 case (first reported today)

Salem Lakes — 11 cases

Randall — 1 case

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 2,885 positive tests statewide with 111 deaths as of Thursday. That’s 12 additional deaths since Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 1,124 cases as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.