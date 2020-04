The staff at Lakewood School will be joined by the Easter Bunny on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. for drive-through breakfast/lunch time at the school.

For safety reasons, stay in your vehicle. Staff will be lined up in cars along the building along with the Easter Bunny. Even if you are not picking up food, take a minute to drive through the line and say hi. Wear your Lakewood spirit wear!