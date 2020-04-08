Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Apr 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 11:04 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of an alarm in the 1100 block of Rosebud.

Per dispatch: This is an activated smoke alarm in a hallway.

