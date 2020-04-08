Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 8, 2020: 130 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 130 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s 3 more positives than Tuesday.

There has been 1 COVID-19 death in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 977 negative results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Kenosha County Divsion of Health is now reporting cases by municipality. Those numbers for Western Kenosha County are:

Bristol — 1 case

Salem Lakes — 10 cases

Randall — 1 case

Wheatland — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 2,756 positive tests statewide with 99 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s 7 additional deaths since Tuesday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 1,044 cases as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.