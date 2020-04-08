Dense fog advisory issued

Apr 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a large portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 9 a.m.

Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less in some places.

