Dense fog advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a large portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.
The advisory is set to be in effect until 9 a.m.
Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less in some places.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a large portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.
The advisory is set to be in effect until 9 a.m.
Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less in some places.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress