Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:32 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and the Kenosha County Dive Team and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to Lake Mary in Twin Lakes for a water incident.

Per dispatch: Caller reports capsized canoe with occupants in the water.

UPDATE 2:34 p.m. — Police officer on the scene reports everyone out of the water and on shore.

UPDATE 2:36 p.m. — Dive units returning to quarters.