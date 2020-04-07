Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 3 p.m., Twin lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 3100 block of East Lakeshore Drive in Twin Lakes for a report of a crash.
Per dispatch: This involves a motorcycle in the roadside ditch.
