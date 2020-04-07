Units responding for burning in Wilmot

Apr 7th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of burning in the 29000 block of Highway C in Wilmot.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. — Deputy has located what he describes as a large bonfire in the 29300 block.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Wilmot.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives