Units responding for burning in Wilmot

At about 7:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of burning in the 29000 block of Highway C in Wilmot.
UPDATE 8:04 p.m. — Deputy has located what he describes as a large bonfire in the 29300 block.
