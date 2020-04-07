Spring Election 2020: It’s Election Day!

Apr 7th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

It’s Spring Election Day Tuesday.

Yes it really is.

On the ballot will be county board seats as well as local municipal and school board races. There also will be a statewide Supreme Court justice race.

It’s been a hectic few days regarding the fate of this election, but here’s a summary of the latest from county Clerk Regi Bachochin:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s a list of polling places.

In order to be counted, absentee ballots will need to be delivered or postmarked Tuesday.

Local clerks are taking actions to help ensure a safe voting experience.

Here’s a Facebook post from the village of Twin Lakes:

Here again is a video from the village of Salem Lakes about percautions that will be taken there:

