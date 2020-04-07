Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Apr 7th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

UPDATE 7:52 p.m. — Watch has been cancelled.

