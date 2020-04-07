Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 7, 2020: 127 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 127 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday evening. That’s 19 more positives than Monday.

There has been 1 COVID-19 death in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 927 negative results as of Tuesday afternoon.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 2,578 positive tests statewide with 92 deaths as of Monday. That’s 9 additional deaths since Monday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 925 cases as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.