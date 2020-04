From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) is scheduled to be closed between Highway MB (152nd Avenue) and 128th Avenue on Tuesday, April 7, for a culvert replacement.

This work by the Kenosha County Division of Highways will be conducted weather permitting and is subject to change.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 50 (75th Street) as an east-west alternate.