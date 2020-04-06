Wisconsin Supreme Court reverses Evers order on election; in-person voting back on for April 7

UPDATE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reversed Gov. Evers action and in-person voting is back on for Tuesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had postponed in-person voting for the spring election set to take place Tuesday.

The governor took the action via executive order.

In a televised press conference, Evers justified the action by citing concerns about holding in-person voting during a period in which a safe at home order is in effect to help slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“I have an obligation to keep people safe,’ Evers said.

Republican legislative leaders appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court voted 4-2 to overturn the executive order, with Justice Daniel Kelly, who is on the ballot, not voting.