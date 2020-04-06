Western Kenosha County Transit shifts to door-to-door service only

The following announcement regarding a change in service is from Western Kenosha County Transit:

Effective Monday, April 6, Western Kenosha County Transit, a public bus service, will shift to door-to-door service only. Current fixed routes will be temporarily suspended to adhere to Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order.

Residents west of I-94 may utilize the door-to-door service for any essential trips. The fare is $2 one way.

Riders may call to schedule a ride at 1-888-203-3498. Passengers are encouraged to call one day in advance, but same day trips may be accepted based on availability.

For assistance with transportation needs, call Lauren Coffman, Mobility Manger for Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha, at 262-605-6615.