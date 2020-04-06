US Supreme Court ruling means absentee ballots due to be delivered or postmarked by Tuesday

Apr 6th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The US Supreme Court has ruled against an extension of when absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s spring election can be received.

The court ruled that all absentee ballots have to be delivered or postmarked by April 7.

More details here from madison365.

