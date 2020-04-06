US Supreme Court ruling means absentee ballots due to be delivered or postmarked by Tuesday

The US Supreme Court has ruled against an extension of when absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s spring election can be received.
The court ruled that all absentee ballots have to be delivered or postmarked by April 7.
