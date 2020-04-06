Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 6, 2020: 108 positive

Apr 6th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 108 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday evening. That’s 10 more positive than Sunday.

There has been 1 COVID-19 death in Kenosha County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,440 positive tests statewide with 77 deaths as of Sunday. That’s 9 additional deaths since Sunday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 819 cases as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

