Gov. Tony Evers postpones in-person voting in spring election/presidential primary; GOP legislators to challenge

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has postponed in-person voting for the spring election set to take place Tuesday.

The governor took the action via executive order.

In a televised press confeence, Evers justified the action by citing concerns about holding in-person voting during a period in which a safe at home order is in effect to help slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“I have an obligation to keep people safe,’ Evers said.

Evers said his executive order also extends the terms of local elected officials to the eventual election date.

Republican legislative leaders have said they will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

