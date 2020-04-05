Work on Highway 45 resurfacing project to this week

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will get underway with the resurfacing of Highway 45 between Highway 50 and Highway 11.

Work on the temporary signals at Highways 45 and 50 will begin the week of April 6.

The project will include resurfacing of the roadway in addition to multiple culverts being replaced within the project limits. Traffic will be detoured around the construction zone. Other components of the project include:

New shoulders will be paved a minimum of 5 feet wide.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Highways 45 and 50 will be replaced.

An additional turning lane will be added for northbound Highway 45 to Highway 50.

A bypass lane and right turn lane will be added at the intersections of County NN (45th Street) and County N (38th Street)

The project is expected to be complete in late summer.

All work is subject to change and is weather dependent. For additional information about the project visit: https://projects.511wi.gov/45kenosha/