Units responding for burning in Trevor

Apr 5th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:07 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 10300 block of 268th Avenue in Trevor.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. — Campfire. All units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.

Share22
Tweet
22 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor, Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives