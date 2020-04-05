Units responding for burning in Trevor

At about 4:07 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 10300 block of 268th Avenue in Trevor.
UPDATE 4:15 p.m. — Campfire. All units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.
