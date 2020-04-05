Units responding for burning in Paris

Apr 5th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 1:41 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of burning in the 5000 block of 172nd Avenue in Paris.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a fire in the ditch line.

