Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 5, 2020: 98 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 98 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Sunday afternoon. That’s 1 more positive than Saturday.

There has been 1 COVID-19 death in Kenosha County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,267 positive tests statewide with 68 deaths as of Sunday. That’s 12 additional deaths since Saturday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 756 cases as of Sunday, the Lake County Health Department reports