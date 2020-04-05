A word from our sponsors: Hartnell Chevrolet open as governor designated essential business

Note: This is a paid announcement from Hartnell Chevrolet. — DH
Hartnell Chevrolet is stepping up!
Governor Evers has asked us to stay open as an essential business. Hartnell is open for warranty service, repairs and maintenance along with
new and used vehicle sales.
We have made some changes today to take care of our staff and you our customers. We have added a no-contact service drop off / pick up
option.
Your safety is our priority. We are here if you need us.
Kevin Ryczek and the Hartnell Family
New Steps we’ve Taken:
- No contact check-in
a. Call or schedule online
i. Call 262-843-2361 (ask for Dom or Bob)
ii. Schedule online @
https://www.hartnellchevrolet.com/ServiceApptForm
b. Drop off 24/7 and use our outside drop box and envelope system
c. Pay via phone before pick up
d. Quick pick up your keys and take your complete and sanitized vehicle.
- Service inspection video. Upon request we will send you a video or picture of
Your vehicle in the eyes of our technician. ** ask your advisor for details.
Steps we’ve taken:
- VIP service for first responders, hospital staff (ie nurses, doctors and
support staff). Same day service scheduling, free loaner vehicles, pick up
and drop off service along with a 10% discount on repairs.
- We have reduced staff in store hours for their safety. Some are working
from home and some are splitting shifts to handle your needs.
a. New temporary hours. M-F 8am-6pm Sat 8-1pm
b. Sales appointment hours beyond those hours if needed.
- Intensified sanitation routine and precautions
- Social distancing
- Free Pick-up and Delivery Service
- Online Scheduling (via our website www.hartnellchevy.com)
- Online Shopping 24/7 (More pictures, personalized vehicle videos)
- Home test drive. Yes, we will come to you with your vehicle choice to
test it before you buy it.
- Home delivery. We will bring your detailed car and documents to
your home or business for your comfort and convenience.
www.hartnellchevy.com (262)-843-2361