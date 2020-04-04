Units responding for fire in Brighton

Apr 4th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:33 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of a fire in the 28300 block of 41st Street in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Caller reports three small fires in the ditch line. A tree also is on fire.

