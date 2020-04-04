Kenosha County reports first COVID-19 death

Kenosha County has had its first reported death from COVID-19.

Kenosha County officials regret to announce today that the first Kenosha County resident has died from complications of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the deceased individual is an 85- year-old male City of Kenosha resident who had multiple underlying health issues. The patient, who died in a local hospital, is not being identified to protect the privacy of his family. “We are saddened to have lost one of our residents,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Please take the Safer-at-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible.” Kreuser encouraged people to keep abreast of the latest on the virus via a new Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub on the county website, at

www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19. The site includes links to resources, answers to frequently asked questions, and frequently updated statistics.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said it is important to remember the power of social distancing as a tool to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect the county’s most vulnerable and high-risk residents. “Our hearts go out to the family of our first fatality caused by COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “Kenosha County will continue to direct its efforts and resources to fight this virus in every way possible.”