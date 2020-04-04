Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 4, 2020: 97 positive

Note: The total for Kenosha County has been updated from an earlier version due to new data — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 97 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Saturday afternoon. That’s 7 more positives than Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,112 positive tests statewide with 56 deaths as of Saturday. That’s 19 additional deaths since Friday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 689 cases as of Saturday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

