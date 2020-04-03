Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 6:29 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 14800 block of Highway C in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle in the ditch.
UPDATE 6:32 p.m. — Dispatch reports front end of vehicle is in a creek.
