Units responding for crash in Bristol

Apr 3rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:29 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 14800 block of Highway C in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle in the ditch.

UPDATE 6:32 p.m. — Dispatch reports front end of vehicle is in a creek.

