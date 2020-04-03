Spring Election 2020: Randall town supervisor #4 candidates Q&A

Voters in Randall will be able to vote in a contested race for Randall town supervisor #4 on April 7 (or earlier with absentee voting).

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here in alphabetical order is their biographical information, followed by their question responses:

Mark Halvey — Age: 67. Education: Carl Shurz High School, Chicago, IL. Occupation: Illinois Bell Telephone Co., Retired. Previous elected/appointed public office: Supervisor, Town of Randall.

Nancy Kemp — Age: 64. Education: Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Science, Barat College; Pharmacy Technician Certificate, Gateway Technical College. Occupation: Dispensary Coordinator at Open Arms Free Clinic. Current appointed public office: Kenosha County Library System trustee 2010-present; Randall Plan commissioner 2012-present; Community Library trustee 2013-present.

1.) What will be your top priorities if elected to the Town Board?

Halvey — To help the people of Randall in whatever way I can.

Kemp — The beauty of Randall is in its rural character with its open spaces and farmland. Keeping our small-town atmosphere, but also being forward-thinking, is a priority for me. I will always advocate for the responsible use of tax dollars and will encourage the town board to work as a team on behalf of Randall residents. Resident involvement in our town’s processes is also important to me. Good communication is essential.

2.) Why are you the best choice for Supervisor #4?

Halvey — I’m retired, I’ve got the time and I enjoy the work.

Kemp — My job at the Open Arms Free Clinic allows me to use my strengths to coordinate a volunteer workforce and attain the resources to supply life-saving medications to those in need. I have demonstrated being able to learn quickly and take on the leadership necessary in order to enhance the clinic’s medication dispensary program. In addition to serving in my appointed offices, I was also a Randall firefighter from 2010-2015. Currently, I am serving on the Friends of Community Library board and the advisory committee of Gateway Technical College’s Pharmacy Technician program. I love this community. I strongly believe that everyone deserves to be heard and respected.