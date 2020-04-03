Spring Election 2020: Randall town supervisor #2 candidates Q&A

Voters in Randall will be able to vote in a contested race for Randall supervisor #2 on April 7 (or earlier with absentee voting).

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate, by email or by mail.

Here in alphabetical order is their biographical information, followed by their question responses:

Ron Peterson — Age: 68. Education: Randall Grade, Wilmot Union High School, Gateway Technical Collage. Occupation: Retired. Previous elected/appointed public office Elected constable Town of Randall, Municipal Judge Town of Randall, Park Board Chairman, Planning Board, Town Of Randall, Randall Fire Dept for the last 35 years.

Paula A. Soderman — Age: 61. Education: Associate Degree. Occupation: Notary Signing Agent, Small Business Owner Operator of P.A.S. Homes, LLC. Previous elected/appointed public office: Current Plan Commissioner for the last ten years.

1.) What will be your top priorities if elected to the Town Board?

Peterson — The top priorities for the town now is the Nippersink Bowl, last year was one of the wettest in many years and has flooded many crawl spaces and basements in the area. It has also been very hard on the roads and culverts in the area. This needs to be addressed as soon as possible. The other thing is our roads. Some streets, like 344th, are in bad need of repair and need to be fixed. Roads in the town are a very big part of the info structure of the town and maintenance needs to be addressed as problems arise now, the longer we wait on repairs, the more expensive it becomes.

Soderman — After being on the plan commission for ten years it has given me the opportunity to watch and learn what is working and not working. If given the privilege to serve as a town board supervisor I have many priorities. I will work to improve and implement our ordinances and permits as written while eliminating the ones that are unnecessary. Ordinances and permits should be written to be enforceable for the purpose of protecting the residents as intended. I will welcome and encourage all residents to play an active role in our town government. Encouraging more younger residents and families to join us at town meetings to see how our town works to support them. I will also work to be a good steward of your tax dollars and be conservative where necessary while maintaining the needs and improvements of the town.

2.) Why are you the best choice for supervisor #2?

Peterson — I have lived in the town all my life, was a founding member of the Randall Fire Dept. I have attended all most all of the Town Board meetings in the last 5 years or more, and know what challenges that the Board has to face in the near future.

Soderman — Like many of us, I love and appreciate the town we live in. From the time I built my home here 20 years ago, Randall is still a rare find. This town has managed to maintain its small-town atmosphere, open spaces, beautiful lakes, and historical farmlands that I still love to this day and want to protect for the future. Whatever changes come we need to respect and be mindful of what we have. Whether you are a life long resident or a new resident or secondary property owner, all are welcome and I want to represent the best interests of each and every one of you. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Town of Randall.