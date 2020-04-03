Spring Election 2020: Randall Consolidated School Board candidates Q&A

Voters in the Randall Consolidated School District will be able to vote in a contested race for school board on April 7 (or earlier with absentee voting).

There are two at-large seats open. Three candidates will be on the ballot. Neither of the incumbents filed to run for re-election.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email.

Here in alphabetical order is their biographical information, followed by their question responses:

Patrick Awe — No biographical information returned.

Steven Calderwood — No biographical information returned.

Rich Petska — Age: 43. Education: Masters Degree in Educational Leadership. Occupation: High School Teacher in Harvard C.U.S.D. #50. Previous elected offices: None.

1.) Why are you the best choice for a school board seat?

Awe — No answer returned.

Calderwood — No answer returned.

Petska — I am running for school board because I have two children in the school, and I want to be involved in the community in which I live. Having a vested interest in the district with my own children, I believe I have the skills, experience, and education background to help Randall continue to be a great place to send our kids.

2.) What do you see as the chief challenges that your school district faces?

Awe — No answer returned.

Calderwood — No answer returned.

Petska — I think the biggest challenges our district faces is meeting the needs of all stakeholders in the district, strategic planning, and providing teacher support.

3.) What would be your top initiatives for the next term if you are elected?

Awe — No answer returned.

Calderwood — No answer returned.

Petska — If elected, I would be eager to assist the school board and superintendent in any challenges they may face along with assisting in any way(s) they feel my skills would be best utilized. I am most interested in technology integration in classrooms and supporting teachers’ needs.

I would greatly appreciate your support and your vote in the April 7th election for the position of School Board member. Please visit my Facebook page, Rich Petska Candidate for Randall School Board.