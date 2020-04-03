Salem Lakes clerk shares in-person voting preparation

Apr 3rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Wondering how in-person voting might be changed by COVID-19 concerns?

In the following video, Salem Lakes village Clerk Shannon Hahn shares some of the preparation and techniques that will be used in that village for in-person voting next week:

