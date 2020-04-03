Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 3, 2020: 90 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 90 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday evening. That’s 11 more positives than Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,916 positive tests statewide with 37 deaths as of Friday. That’s 6 additional deaths since Thursday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 608 cases as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.