A word from our sponsors: Village of Twin Lakes seeking recycling center attendant

The Village of Twin Lakes is hiring a seasonal position to work at the Twin Lakes Yard Waste Recycling Center to ensure compliance in yard waste collection efforts.

The Recycling Center Attendant is responsible for the following:

Overseeing yard waste collection activities to ensure compliance with Village code.

Opening and closing Recycling Center.

Collecting data regarding yard waste collection activities.

Other duties at Recycling Center as assigned.

The Recycling Center Attendant will have extensive contact with the public and must have excellent customer service skills. Employees must be punctual and work well independently.

The Recycling Center will be open and monitored 15 hours per week starting April 1 and ending November 1. The Recycling Center is open Wednesday 10am to 2pm, Saturday 7am to noon, and Sunday 7am to noon. Schedules will be coordinated with selected employees; however employees must be able to work most weekends.

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age. Seniors are welcome to apply. Recycling Center Attendant will earn $10/hour.

Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Applications are available online at www.villageoftwinlakes.net/employment-opportunities or at Village Hall, 108 E Main Street, Twin Lakes.

The Village of Twin Lakes is an Equal Opportunity Employer.