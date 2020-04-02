Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 4:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in about the 25000 block of Highway JF.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over. Caller at the scene reports a tree on fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in about the 25000 block of Highway JF.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over. Caller at the scene reports a tree on fire.
Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor, Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress