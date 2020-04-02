Units responding for crash in Trevor

Apr 2nd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in about the 25000 block of Highway JF.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over. Caller at the scene reports a tree on fire.

Share29
Tweet
29 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor, Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives