Units responding for burning in Wheatland

At about 7:36 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 39900 block of Highway F in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a large bonfire.
