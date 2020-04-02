Units responding for burning in Wheatland

Apr 2nd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:36 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 39900 block of Highway F in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a large bonfire.

