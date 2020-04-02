Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 2, 2020: 79 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 79 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday evening. That’s 22 more positives than Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,730 positive tests statewide with 31 deaths as of Thursday. That’s 7 additional deaths since Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 542 cases as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.