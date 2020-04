A federal judge has ruled that Wisconsin voters should have six additional days to vote absentee in the April 7 election and presidential primary.

Says the Associated Press:

U.S. District Judge William Conley’s order essentially extends the election by nearly a week. He blasted state leaders’ decision not to delay the election to protect people’s health but refused to postpone it himself, saying a federal judge shouldn’t act as the state’s health officer.

