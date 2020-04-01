Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update April 1, 2020: 57 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 57 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s 1 positive more than Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,351 positive tests statewide with 24 deaths as of Monday. That’s 8 additional deaths since Tuesday.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 465 cases as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.